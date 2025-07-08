NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in Jack Roslovic, and why they lost out on Andrew Mangiapane

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the a few teams that has interest in free agent forward Jack Roslovic.

“It makes sense to me because he has a history with Auston Matthews. They played together at the U.S. national development team, so I could see this connection. Roslovic is also a right-hand shot. You know he is a veteran. He’s been around a long time. Matthews obviously knows him. I’m curious to see if that happens.”

The Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks, and Buffalo Sabres could also be interested in Roslovic.

Depending on what he’s looking for, the Maple Leafs may need to clear out some salary. Having to wait to clear room is one of the reasons forward Andrew Mangiapane signed with the Edmonton Oilers and not the Maple Leafs.

The Buffalo Sabres Have To Stop The Endless Rebuild

“I think one of the reasons the Leafs didn’t get Mangiapane was because they kind of indicated, ‘We have to move some bodies out,’” Friedman explained. “And Mangiapane didn’t want to wait. So far, it looks like, at least for now, Roslovic is waiting. I assume one of them is Kampf, another one could potentially be Jarnkrok.”

The Vancouver Canucks were unsuccessful in luring two free agent centers

The Fourth Period: The Vancouver Canucks tired to find some help down the middle in free agency but came up short.

Sources say that the Canucks were interested in Mikael Granlund and talked about a four-year deal at around $6 million. Granlund ended up signing a three-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks at $7 million per.

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Hurricanes, and the Oilers

Rick Dhaliwal reported that the Canucks were also interested in Christian Dvorak, who ended up signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers for $5.4 million. The Canucks offered three years at $4 million per according to Dhaliwal.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.