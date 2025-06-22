NHL Rumors: Do the Vancouver Canucks really like Marco Rossi?

Do the Vancouver Canucks really like Marco Rossi?

Sportsnet: Mike Halford and Jason Brough talking about the Vancouver Canucks and if Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi would be a good fit.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Halford: “… which begs the question is a, is Rossi a guy they really like, or anyone they’re thinking of acquiring, or did they like him because he’s available and they went out and said they’d get something?

Brough: “The answer is obviously the latter. This is, we’ve talked this death about, you don’t necessarily get the great shopping deals when you only give yourself a narrow window in which to shop. One store over the course of one week. Put it in that context. It’s not like they’re going to one of those great outlet malls with 70 different retailers, and they’re going to give you a month to peruse, try everything on. You could return anything you like. It’s not like that.

They, they are painted into a corner. But there is zero chance, zero chance that they’re not going to go down swinging. Might be some crazy moves, right?

Here’s a couple things we should also remember. Rutherford has built a Hall of Fame career on trading his way out of certain situations and making moves. Been a deal maker, especially over the last decade and a half of his career.

Now, has the landscape changed? Yes, fundamentally, it’s a lot different. It’s a lot different from his last Stanley Cup teams in Pittsburgh, that was basically 10 years ago. A lot has changed since then. You could argue that a lot has changed that would prevent him from making the kind of moves that he made then. But if you look at the hierarchy of the organization, everybody is in win now mode. Rutherford, where he’s at in his career. Ownership, where they’re at with where they want to go and what they want to do. Everybody.

So you go back to, is Rossi a guy they really like? I think all of these come with the asterisk, yeah we really like him given the circumstances.

