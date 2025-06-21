NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin on Marco Rossi and Kirill Kaprizov

Sportsnet: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin when asked where things are at with pending RFA Marco Rossi and Kirill Kaprizov, who is eligible for a contract extension come July 1st.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Mark Marchese: “How would you categorize your conversations with Marco Rossi and his camp right now?

Guerin: “Yeah, I mean, they’re fine, you know, like, these are, these are normal things. I guess the only thing that bothers me is that there’s kind of a narrative out there that there’s kind of a narrative out there that I don’t like Marco, and there’s nothing further from the truth.

I like Marco. You know, I like all our players. But I also like them certain, certain numbers, certain dollar numbers. And, you know, our coach likes Marco, and we played him in the top six roll all year. You know, there was a time in the playoffs when he, when he played with Trenin and Brazeau, and all of a sudden, people don’t think I like him, or the coach doesn’t like them, but it worked. He played great for them and scored goals.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and the New York Islanders

You know, this is just, I’ve been through this as a player too. Like, this is nothing personal. It just takes time. But we like Marco Rossi, and you know, things will, things will work out.

Marchese: “The other the other guy, and he’s extension eligible. And we talked about what the next year’s free agent class looks like. And one guy that you know is obviously noticeable when you miss him, because one of the best players in the league is Kirill Kaprizov. Do you have, do you have any, any reservations that he’s not going to be a Minnesota Wild member for a very long time?

Guerin: “No. I mean, you know, I think Kirill likes it here. It’s a good fit. We obviously love him. He’s a great player. Again. Those are, these are things that just, you know, sometimes they just take time. You just have to work through it. But no, we, we want Kirill here for, you know, his entire career, and we’ll just work through it.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.