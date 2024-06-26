NHL Rumors: Ducks, Kings, Caps, Hurricanes, Flyers, Preds, Red Wings, Blackhawks and Penguins

Quick hits on the Ducks, Kings, Caps, Hurricanes, Flyers, Preds, Red Wings, and Blackhawks

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: The Anaheim Ducks are getting calls on forward Frank Vatrano after his 37-goal season. He has a year left on his deal.

The Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals are looking for top-six wingers.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce is likely hitting the open market on July 1st. There will be lots of interest.

The Hurricanes have had some interest in Travis Konecny, and the Philadelphia Flyers have had some interest in Martin Necas but there may not be a path to a trade right now.

Some wonder about a big deal involving Martin Necas and Juuse Saros. It doesn’t sound like the Nashville Predators are interested in paying Saros $8 million-plus on a long-term deal.

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is in the goalie market and checked in on Linus Ullmark and Saros. He won’t give up “prime assets” for a short-term fix.

The Chicago Blackhawks have some interest in Trevor Zegras and are also looking for a top-line winger.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Potential trade candidates for the Pittsburgh Penguins are forwards Reilly Smith and Rickard Rakell, and defensemen Ryan Graves and Marcus Pettersson.

They would likely have to throw in an asset to get someone to take Graves’ contract. He has five years left at $4.5 million.

Pettersson has a year left at $4.025 million and would generate plenty of interest.

Buying out Smith and Graves would save them significant money for next year, but if they bought out Graves, he’d be on their cap for ten years.

A Smith buyout would save them $2.7 million next year but add $1.33 million in 2025-26.

A Graves buyout would carry a cap of $1.75 million next year ($2.75 million savings), then $2.5 million cap hit ($2 million savings), a $3.5 million for two years ($1 million savings), a $3.75 million cap hit in year five ($750,000 savings), and then five years of a $750,000 cap hit.