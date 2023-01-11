NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin, and Mattias Ekholm

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway
Dylan Larkin should get eight years from the Red Wings
David Pagnotta: Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period on Detroit Red Wings pending free agent Dylan Larkin.
Irfaan Gaffar: “We’ll start with the captain in Detroit. That’s Dylan Larkin, who is a pending UFA. What say you about his future there?
Bernstein: “Well I know he didn’t appreciate on Wednesday night the question from BizNasty about if he’s going to be a Red Wing next year.
They have to sign him, Irf. It’s no question about that. He’s performed for his guy. He’s led by example. He’s a guy you want long-term on this team.
I’d be shocked if Detroit let him go. That’s not Stevie Yzerman’s MO. He’s identifying his core players. Certainly, Dylan Larkin’s one of them.
I would expect at some point to see an eight-year deal for this guy because he’s certainly the heartbeat of this team right now.
The Detroit Red Wings Playing With Fire When It Comes To Dylan Larkin – by Jim Biringer
Potential fits for Mattias Ekholm and comparable returns
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm is on the trade targets board now. The 32-year-old left-handed defenseman has three years left on his contract at $6.25 million per season. He has no trade protection.
Here are some concerns for his skating and lateral mobility. A middle pair defenseman.
Potential Fits: Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers.
Comparable returns:
Predators traded Ryan Ellis (five years at $6.25 million) to the Flyers for Philippe Myers and Nolan Patrick.
Cancuks traded Nate Schmidt (four years at $5.95 million) to the Jets for 3rd round pick.
Kraken traded Mark Giordano (UFA at $6.75) and Colin Blackwell for two second-round picks, a third-round pick and retain 50 percent of Giordano’s contract.