NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin, and Mattias Ekholm

Dylan Larkin should get eight years from the Red Wings

David Pagnotta: Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period on Detroit Red Wings pending free agent Dylan Larkin.

Irfaan Gaffar: “We’ll start with the captain in Detroit. That’s Dylan Larkin, who is a pending UFA. What say you about his future there?

Bernstein: “Well I know he didn’t appreciate on Wednesday night the question from BizNasty about if he’s going to be a Red Wing next year.

They have to sign him, Irf. It’s no question about that. He’s performed for his guy. He’s led by example. He’s a guy you want long-term on this team.

I’d be shocked if Detroit let him go. That’s not Stevie Yzerman’s MO. He’s identifying his core players. Certainly, Dylan Larkin’s one of them.

I would expect at some point to see an eight-year deal for this guy because he’s certainly the heartbeat of this team right now.

The Detroit Red Wings Playing With Fire When It Comes To Dylan Larkin – by Jim Biringer

Potential fits for Mattias Ekholm and comparable returns

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm is on the trade targets board now. The 32-year-old left-handed defenseman has three years left on his contract at $6.25 million per season. He has no trade protection.

Here are some concerns for his skating and lateral mobility. A middle pair defenseman.

Potential Fits: Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers.

Comparable returns:

Predators traded Ryan Ellis (five years at $6.25 million) to the Flyers for Philippe Myers and Nolan Patrick.

Cancuks traded Nate Schmidt (four years at $5.95 million) to the Jets for 3rd round pick.

Kraken traded Mark Giordano (UFA at $6.75) and Colin Blackwell for two second-round picks, a third-round pick and retain 50 percent of Giordano’s contract.