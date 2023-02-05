NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Calgary Flames

Who will the Edmonton Oilers target at the deadline?

TSN: Ryan Rishaug on who the Edmonton Oilers could target ahead of the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“A month out from the NHL trade deadline and the conversation here in Edmonton is the same as it’s been for the last couple of months, who is the Dman going to be?

The sense is the Oilers will try and add a defenseman but how high can they aim? Just how much impact will that player be able to have? Well, depends on who you go get.

Jakob Chychrun is at the top of the market. He’s the one everybody is pointing to. I think the Oilers have some fundamental questions internally on whether or not that’s the right style of player. They feel they need someone more rooted in a defensive game. So maybe Chychrun isn’t the answer despite that $4.6 million cap hit.

(Vladislav) Gavrikov. A pure rental out of Columbus. Potentially. But is that going to cost you a first-round pick? I think they’re leery about that.

Other guys like (Joel) Edmundson and (Jake) McCabe in hockey deals.

These names have been swirling around town for the last couple of months, and for the next month until a deal gets done, that’s not going to change.”

The Calgary Flames need a forward and looking for clarity on Oliver Kylington‘s situation

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving on their need for a forward and if they are looking for anything else.

“I’ve made it clear, yeah, we’re looking for a forward. I’ve also said whether that (player comes) internally or externally. You continue to look at the people within your organization. Is there somebody that can come in?

We continue to look at that. We continue to try to see if we’re going to get clarity on Oliver (Kylington)’s situation. You monitor the health of your team as you approach the deadline. It’s safe to say you’re looking at both upfront and what depth you need on the blue line.”