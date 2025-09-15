NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Not much talking between the Edmonton Oilers and Jake Walman yet

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: There have been no substantive contract extension talks with Oilers defenseman Jake Walman, who will be a free agent after the season.

What about Connor Bedard’s next contract?

Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com: Chicago Blackhawks forward said that contract talks with Connor Bedard are going well. He’ll be a restricted free agent after the season. Bedard at a media tour event last week.

“It’s nothing crazy. We’re both comfortable with where we’re at. They know I want to be there; I know they want me. So, it’s really not on my mind that much, and I just think when it happens, it’ll happen.”

NHL Rumors: Is Carter Hart Worthy of a Multi Year Extension?

When asked if it could be soon, before the start of the season, he said, “We’ll see.”

Bleacher Report: Youtube Insider Notebook, NHL Offseason Scoops and Signings episode, when asked about Connor Bedard’s next contract.

“DavisChad in here again, what does $15 million a year do for a Bedard deal? Honestly, I think the Bedard contract extension talks, which they have not really engaged in, talks on either side to this point, to my knowledge.

The tenor of that might be set not so much by a deal like a (Kiril) Kaprizov one, because Bedard has never really been in that category of player. But let’s see how this season goes relative to Frank Nazar and the deal that he signed with the Hawks.

NHL Rumors: Percentage of the Cap, and Shifting Comparables for Stuart Skinner

A sort of definitely unprecedented contract for a player that still had one more year left on his on his rookie deal, and scored, I think, a grand total of 13 NHL goals, 46 plus million dollars and change. That is a more interesting starting point for the Hawks relative to how these two guys play side by each, this upcoming season to then figure out where that next Bedard contract goes.”

