NHL Rumors: Is Carter Hart Worthy of a Multi Year Extension?

The news broke on Thursday that the NHL and the NHLPA had announced the five players who were acquitted in the Team Canada sexual assault trial would be eligible to sign an NHL contract no sooner than October 15, 2025, and eligible to play in NHL games no sooner than December 1, 2025, bringing their total time out of the League to nearly two years.

This news broke while I was @SiriusXMNHL with @expomick and @jhahn4 It will be interesting to see what teams do. But you have to think Carter Hart will have interest from many teams from around the NHL Again everyone will have a difference of opinion. That’s ok. Totally get… https://t.co/k34LweQ7tv — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) September 11, 2025

Those players had been out of the game for nearly 20 months, and there is a big unknown about whether or not they can still play in the NHL—specifically, goaltender Carter Hart. But that unknown will not stop teams from signing him to a deal for the upcoming season.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: According to Johnston, multiple teams are looking to solve their goaltending problems with the addition of Carter Hart. In addition, Johnston writes that Hart is expected to come to terms on a deal on October 1st, but the official contract can’t be registered with the League until October 15th. But the caveat is that when Hart decides on a new team, the expectation is that he will sign a two-to three-year deal.

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: According to Pagnotta, who followed up on Johnston’s reporting, Hart has generated interest from the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Philadelphia Flyers. Once again, the belief is that he will be signing a short-term deal.

NHLRumors.com Note: It is interesting to see that Carter Hart could get a two-to three-year deal and hasn’t played in the NHL since January 20, 2024, as the Philadelphia Flyers fell to the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 7-4. Everyone was figuring that once the verdict came down, Hart would be the most likely player to find work. Interesting to read that he wants to be part of a winner and have a chance to play meaningful games.

It appears the most likely candidate, the Edmonton Oilers, are out of the picture. It doesn’t appear Hart wants to play in Canada; however, some conflicting reports about a return to Philadelphia. But from the sounds of it, the Flyers are moving on from him and will be one of the teams that uphold the standards brought forth in the League statement, whereby “the conduct falls short of the standards and values that the league and its member clubs expect and demand.”

However, what is interesting when speaking with people around the league is that a team that continues to be mentioned is the Carolina Hurricanes. Hart’s addition could give them the depth they need if Frederik Andersen or Pyotr Kochetkov go down to injury. But there aren’t many teams out there. And Pittsburgh doesn’t make sense since they won’t be competitive this season.

Again, what does Hart have left? This could be a Patrick Kane situation, where the player is looking for two to three years, and teams are only willing to give one to see what the player has to offer.

