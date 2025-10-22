NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Colorado Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers need to be careful that they don’t Devan Dubnyk Stuart Skinner

Zach Laing of Oilers Nation: Bob Stauffer said that the Edmonton Oilers can’t make the same mistake with goalender Stuart Skinner as they did with goaltender Devan Dubnyk, and moving on from him too quickly.

“I don’t want to see Edmonton make the same mistake that they made with Dubnyk,” Stauffer said during an appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. “I think you got to give Skinner a chance. He’s 26. He was never supposed to be the starting goal for a playoff run two years ago. Jack Campbell was supposed to be the order’s number one goalie at the start of the year.

He’s got to continue to work on his glove. He’s got to continue to work on his puck handling… He’s lighter, he’s quicker, he has a new goalie coach, he has a new voice. Let’s see what happens here.”

Skinner should have some leeway this season, but if there isn’t success, then it might be time for a different direction, according to Stauffer. If things go well, maybe he gets a long-term extension.

Cale Makar’s agent, on the Makar negotiations next offseason

Daily Faceoff: Agent Brian Bartlett, when asked about the upcoming Cale Makar negotiations.

David Pagnotta: “Brian, before we let you go, and thank you so much for jumping on with us. Just last thing from me, how much you looking forward to those Cale Makar negotiations?

Bartlett: “That, yeah. I think that, that parlay is perfectly off what we just talked about, right? Like, it’s gonna be one that we, I can assure you, Cale Makar has not spent one second thinking about it yet.

Pagnotta: “Yep, I believe you,

Bartlett: “When we see these other contracts coming down, I, I don’t know if he knows what three guys in the league make, right? Like, he’s focused on playing and winning, and it’s why he’s exceptional.

Drama Always Surrounds the Toronto Maple Leafs

But, yeah, he’s a guy that I feel confident will get a raise next contract.

Pagnotta: “That’s fair to say.

Irfaan Gaffar: “You know what? That’s probably the best possible way you could have answered that question, and I appreciate that so much.”

