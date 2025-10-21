NHL Rumors: The Sabres Tax, and Alex Tuch

How much could the Sabres’ Tax cost them to extend Alex Tuch?

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: David Pagnotta talking with Jeff Marek about Buffalo Sabres, and the Sabres tax. It could cost the Sabres $11 million or more to re-sign Alex Tuch. Will he get tempted to go to free agency if they don’t turn things around this year?

Pagnotta: “Alex Tuch, yeah, he’s, he’s interested in staying. And, and as Brian confirmed, he has not closed the door by any stretch on the Sabres. But they need to know what the direction of this team is. That’s the sense that I’ve been getting.

And you know what, Jeff, if there’s, you know, some markets have have a tax. Well, Buffalo also has the Sabres tax based on what’s going on right now and how long it’s been a problem in that market, from just the hockey perspective itself.

So I’ve got to imagine that that, yes, especially with other guys that have, that have cashed in and that, you know, you’ve got less and less guys now. They’re they’re coming off the list, and less and less, guys, excuse me, that are available July one, next summer.

He’s thinking, if this team isn’t going to start trending in the right direction in the very near future, I might as well take my game to July one and cash in big time. Like I’ve talked to a few teams in the last 24 hours that think it’s not just a $10 million AAV for him to stay. You’re probably looking at north of 11 (million).”

Marek: “Wow.”

Pagnotta: “And maybe, maybe a tiny bit closer to 12 (million).”

