NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Vancouver Canucks

Leon Draisaitl could get eight times $13.5 million, Evan Bouchard around $10 million

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: It’s unlikely that when Leon Draisaitl signs a long-term contract extension that it doesn’t start with at least a 13. It might take an eight-year deal with a salary cap hit of $13.5 million. When Oilers owner Daryl Katz wants to get the deal done, that’s when it will get done.

Defenseman Evan Bouchard will also need an extension that can kick in for the 2025-26 season. An eight-year deal could come in around $10 million. The salary cap for 2025-26 could be in the $93 million range, up $5 million from this season.

It’s possible that the Oilers and/or Draisaitl will want to go less than eight years. Edmonton is his best shot right now at winning a Stanley Cup, so there is no need to talk about him going to free agency and playing somewhere else.

Oilers RFA forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg will likely sign two-year bridge deals around $2.2-$2.3 million.

The Vancouver Canucks will be eyeing third-line centers, and Brock Boeser is entering the final year of his deal

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Before the trade deadline next year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Vancouver Canucks looked to acquire a right-handed center for their third line.

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks 27-year-old forward Brock Boeser is entering the final year of his three-year deal with a $6.65 million salary cap hit. If he has another season like he did last year, he’ll earn a nice new deal.

Boeser’s camp could look at J.T. Miller‘s seven-year deal with an $8 million cap hit. He’s two years younger than when Miller signed the deal.

Daily Faceoff did some analysis of offensive forwards entering their 30’s and put Boeser in a group with Tyler Toffoli, Mats Zucarello, Alex Radulov, Paul Stastny, John Tavares, Artemi Panarin and Zach Hyman.

Players with a $7 million cap hit include Troy Terry (ANA), Matt Boldy (MIN), Anders Lee (NYI) and Gabriel Landeskog (COL). The next three above $7 million are Kyle Connor (WPG), Clayton Keller (UTH), and Jason Robertson (DAL).

Boeser will get a raise from his $6.65 but it’s not going to be a big one.