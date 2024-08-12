The Washington Capitals Impressed Former Coach This Offseason

Washington Capitals Continue Retool on the Fly

NHL Network: Last week on NHL Network, Tony Luftman and Bruce Boudreau discussed the two divisions in the Eastern Conference. They started first with the Metro, and Boudreau was asked which team he thought had the most impressive offseason. He said his former club, the Washington Capitals.

** NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Tony Luftman: “It really was an historic season for the New York Rangers. But as Peter Laviolette mentioned in his introductory press conference, it’s about winning the Cup. They were eliminated in the Conference Final by the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.

NHL News: Complete 2024-25 NHL Preseason Schedule

As we look at those standings, it’s remarkable to this day that the Capitals were at a dash (-)37 and went to the playoffs. We’ll be talking about that for a long time. Plenty of talent in the Metro. you know, this week we’re going from division to division. Let’s start with the team that has had the most impressive off-season among the Metro. One team.”

Bruce Boudreau: “One team. I’m taking the Washington Capitals. I think they saw they made the playoffs last year. But I mean, not impressive when you’re minus 37 and the plus-minus. But I mean, they went, and they added seven NHL players. And I mean, you’ve got to know that they went for the defense, positioning, and scoring. They needed a number one center. They’re rolling the dice with Dubois, but at the same time, I mean it is a great gamble.

I mean, they didn’t have one. Nick Backstrom certainly doesn’t look like he’s able to come back, but to do that, got to, sometimes, if you want to win, you got to roll the dice. And they did that.

NHL Rumors: van Riemsdyk, Shattenkirk, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Washington Capitals

They went out, and they got a couple of defensemen, they got fourth-line guys. They got bigger, they got stronger, back to the way they played, like when they won the Cup, or even even before that when I was lucky to be there. They were big and strong, which is what they are again.”

Luftman: “It’s impressive to see when a team is able to address its needs.”