NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Oilers eyeing the defenseman market and what could they give up?

Mark Spector: Thinking the Edmonton Oilers will add a strong defenseman and some depth up front. They will likely move out Jesse Puljujarvi, and draft picks/prospects.

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers have their eye on adding a left-handed defenseman leading up to the trade deadline. Last month, The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman mentioned Jakob Chychrun, Joel Edmundson, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Mattias Ekholm as potential targets. They would come cheap.

Former first-round picks Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway, Xavier Bourgault, and Reid Schaefer have value for the Oilers. A team may see Broberg as a replacement for the defenseman they send to the Oilers.

The Oilers 2023 first-round pick may be what teams eye. Would the Oilers consider moving it? The Oilers are just hanging on to a playoff spot.

Given their top prospects, they are in a position where they can afford to trade their 2023 first.

Florida Panthers Radko Gudas could be a good acquisition if they feel Broberg can play the left side on the third pair. They could send out a first.

Ideal options would their first-round pick plus for one of Ekholm, Gudas, or Chychrun. The other Dmen mentioned above may cost a first as well, and they have more risk attached.

The Golden Knights need depth up front and there are options on the Blackhawks

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights are lacking depth at forward, something GM Kelly McCrimmon could look at address leading up to the trade deadline. The Chicago Blackhawks are one team the Golden Knight will likely talk to as they have 12 pending free agents and they’ll be looking for picks and prospects.

It’s unlikely the Golden Knights will be interested in Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and their $10.5 million cap hits. It could cost a first plus a top prospect.

Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou carry $3 million cap hits. Athanasiou has struggled this season but could still be useful. Domi brings the ability to play center and wing. Jeff Marek reported that Domi could stay in Chicago. Domi could cost a first or second-round pick. A second-round pick on the high side for Athanasiou, so maybe a third or fourth.

Sam Lafferty, Jason Dickinson, and Jujhar Khaira have term left and could be decent depth players.