NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and Five Potential Destinations for Nazem Kadri

Do the Vegas Golden Knights need to find help for Adin Hill?

Michael Amato of Sportsnet: The Vegas Golden Knights may still need to address their goaltending this offseason. Adin Hill is their starter, but their current backup is Akira Schmid. Schmid has only 48 games of NHL experience and has been inconsistent.

Hill had a career-high 50 games last season, and his numbers fell in the playoffs. The Golden Knights have little cap room, and even if the Pittsburgh Penguins were to retain on Tristan Jarry, they would have trouble making it work. The Golden Knights’ blue line may also take a step back this year as they’re without Alex Pietrangelo (injury) and Nic Hague (trade to the Predators).

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Blackhawks, and the Penguins

Five potential destinations for Calgary Flames’ Nazem Kadri

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: Teams that are looking for a second-line center could have their eyes on Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri. Kadri is coming off a career-high 35 goals season and a season removed from a 75-point year.

He’ll be 35 years old in October, and would the Flames really want to trade him as they hope their retool gets them back into the playoffs next season? He has four years left on his contract at $7 million and a full no-move clause. Next July, the NMC switches to a 13-team no-trade.

Montreal Canadiens – Have been in the market for a 2C all offseason and have the picks and prospects who are NHL-ready.

New Jersey Devils – Could slot in on the third line and provide them with some edge, something they could use more of. Coach Sheldon Keefe is familiar with Kadri from their time in Toronto. Would the Flames be interested in 23-year-old Dawson Mercer?

Carolina Hurricanes – Could use some help down the middle and have the salary cap space to add. They’ve been trying to be aggressive.

Colorado Avalanche – A return to Colorado? They re-signed Brock Nelson, but maybe they could move him over to the wing. A long shot given their cap situation. Could the sides look to expand the deal to something bigger and get Martin Necas involved? One issue is that Necas could be eyeing unrestricted free agency after next season, and could the Flames convince him to stay?

NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid and Kirill Kaprizov

Toronto Maple Leafs – The Leafs don’t have a first-round pick over the next two years. Nick Kypreos notes that a reunion seems unlikely. GM Brad Treliving has no luck when trying to trade with his former team, as they only shoot him down.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.