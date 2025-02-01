NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Winnipeg Jets

TSN: If John Klingberg has as successful go in Edmonton, and maybe earns an extension, does if impact pending RFA Evan Bouchard at all? They got Darnell Nurse at over $9 million, can they pay Bouchard more than that? Darren Dreger:

“Well, they may not have a choice. The flip side to that is okay, how do you fill the hole of Evan Bouchard if you create a hole? That’s where you get into the John Klingberg conversation. Nobody expects that he’s going to overtake the ice time of Evan Bouchard or any of that. But as we go into this process, I think it’s a fair conversation to have as to how it might influence it.

Best-case scenario in all of this is that Bouchard earns a longer-term or a longer stay in Edmonton based on his play. There’s a few different ways we can consider this.”

Calgary Flames Make a Trade For Not Only Now But the Future

Will Nikolaj Ehlers be extended by the Winnipeg Jets, and the Jets could use a centerman

Murat Ates of the Athletic: (mailbag) Predicting the future of Winnipeg Jets pending UFA forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

A: 5 percent – extend contract in-season

B: 25 percent – extend in the offseason

C: 25 percent – trade before the deadline

D: 45 percent – walks as a UFA

Trading Ehlers at the deadline would all depend on what kind of return the Jest would get.

Ryan O’Reilly has two years left on his contract at a $4.5 million cap hit.

Murat Ates of the Athletic: (mailbag) Not sure if Mathew Barzal or Elias Pettersson will be available for trade, but there is some merit for the Winnipeg Jets to take a swing at a big trade given how it can be difficult for them in free agency. The Islanders may move Brock Nelson over Barzal.

NHL Rumors: Kevin Lankinen, and a Top 30 Trade Watch List

Do the Jets look to add someone like Nelson, O’Reilly, or Jonathan Toews and a pricier defenseman?