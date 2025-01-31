NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: Kevin Lankinen, and a Top 30 Trade Watch List

Mark Easson
5 Min Read
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen playing himself into a nice contract, and a top 30 NHL trade targets list.
Jan 25, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) and defenseman Elias Pettersson (25) celebrate their victory against the Washington Capitals at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Vancouver Canucks Kevin Lankinen playing himself into a nice contract

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that there is a mutual interest between the Vancouver Canucks and pending UFA goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who is on a one-year, $875,000 deal.

“What’s happening is that both sides have expressed a mutual desire to extend the relationship past this year and that’s pretty much where it’s at. There haven’t been serious contract talks yet. I think certainly from Lankinen’s side, represented by agent Todd Diamond, maybe the idea of knowing for sure where the salary cap is headed, we’re waiting for the NHL and  NHLPA through CBA talks to confirm that at some point over the next few months.”

Don’t think that Lankinen would sign for less than $4 million. Thatcher Demko carries a $5 million hit.

Top 30 Trade Watch List

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 30 players that could be on the move before the March 7th trade deadline and teams that have been linked to those players.

1. J.T. Miller / Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked to Miller: NY Rangers, Carolina, Minnesota, Boston, Dallas, Pittsburgh
Teams reportedly linked to Pettersson: Buffalo, Carolina, Detroit, Minnesota, Dallas, Ottawa

2. Brock Nelson – C – New York Islanders
Teams reportedly linked to: Minnesota, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, Colorado, Winnipeg

3. Marcus Pettersson – LD – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay

4. Mikael Granlund – C – San Jose Sharks

5. Yanni Gourde – C – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly linked to: Washington, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Colorado, Boston

6. Seth Jones – RD – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked to: Dallas

7. Dylan Cozens – C – Buffalo Sabres
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Carolina, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville

8. Jake Evans – C – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, New Jersey

9. John Gibson – G – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked to: Carolina, Edmonton

10. Mika Zibanejad – C – New York Rangers

11. Ivan Provorov – LD/RD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked to: Ottawa, Vancouver, Dallas, Florida

12. Kyle Palmieri – LW/RW – New York Islanders
Teams reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, Dallas

13. Brandon Tanev – LW/RW – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Washington, NY Rangers, Vegas, Columbus

14. Brian Dumoulin – LD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Edmonton

15. Bowen Byram / Owen Power – Buffalo Sabres
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim, Winnipeg

16. Ryan Lindgren – LD – New York Rangers
Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Dallas

17. K’Andre Miller – LD – New York Rangers
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim

18. Rasmus Ristolainen – LD/RD – Philadelphia Flyers
Edmonton, Dallas, Vancouver, Winnipe

19. Scott Laughton – C – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay

20. Gustav Nyquist – RW/C – Nashville Predators

21. David Savard – RD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Vancouver

22. Cody Ceci – RD – San Jose Sharks

23. Ryan Donato – C – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Los Angeles, Calgary, Toronto

24. Nick Robertson – LW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Teams reportedly linked to: Dallas, Seattle

25. Jamie Oleksiak – LD – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Dallas, Edmonton

26. Christian Dvorak – LW/C – Montreal Canadiens

27. Jason Zucker – LW – Buffalo Sabres

28. Mario Ferraro – LD – San Jose Sharks

29. Ryan O’Reilly – C – Nashville Predators

30. Trevor Zegras – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked to: NY Rangers, Montreal, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Detroit

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency