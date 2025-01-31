NHL Rumors: Kevin Lankinen, and a Top 30 Trade Watch List

Vancouver Canucks Kevin Lankinen playing himself into a nice contract

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that there is a mutual interest between the Vancouver Canucks and pending UFA goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who is on a one-year, $875,000 deal.

“What’s happening is that both sides have expressed a mutual desire to extend the relationship past this year and that’s pretty much where it’s at. There haven’t been serious contract talks yet. I think certainly from Lankinen’s side, represented by agent Todd Diamond, maybe the idea of knowing for sure where the salary cap is headed, we’re waiting for the NHL and NHLPA through CBA talks to confirm that at some point over the next few months.”

Don’t think that Lankinen would sign for less than $4 million. Thatcher Demko carries a $5 million hit.

Top 30 Trade Watch List

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 30 players that could be on the move before the March 7th trade deadline and teams that have been linked to those players.

1. J.T. Miller / Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked to Miller: NY Rangers, Carolina, Minnesota, Boston, Dallas, Pittsburgh

Teams reportedly linked to Pettersson: Buffalo, Carolina, Detroit, Minnesota, Dallas, Ottawa

2. Brock Nelson – C – New York Islanders

Teams reportedly linked to: Minnesota, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, Colorado, Winnipeg

3. Marcus Pettersson – LD – Pittsburgh Penguins

Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay

4. Mikael Granlund – C – San Jose Sharks

5. Yanni Gourde – C – Seattle Kraken

Teams reportedly linked to: Washington, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Colorado, Boston

6. Seth Jones – RD – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked to: Dallas

7. Dylan Cozens – C – Buffalo Sabres

Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Carolina, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville

8. Jake Evans – C – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, New Jersey

9. John Gibson – G – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked to: Carolina, Edmonton

10. Mika Zibanejad – C – New York Rangers

11. Ivan Provorov – LD/RD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly linked to: Ottawa, Vancouver, Dallas, Florida

12. Kyle Palmieri – LW/RW – New York Islanders

Teams reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, Dallas

13. Brandon Tanev – LW/RW – Seattle Kraken

Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Washington, NY Rangers, Vegas, Columbus

14. Brian Dumoulin – LD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Edmonton

15. Bowen Byram / Owen Power – Buffalo Sabres

Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim, Winnipeg

16. Ryan Lindgren – LD – New York Rangers

Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Dallas

17. K’Andre Miller – LD – New York Rangers

Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim

18. Rasmus Ristolainen – LD/RD – Philadelphia Flyers

Edmonton, Dallas, Vancouver, Winnipe

19. Scott Laughton – C – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay

20. Gustav Nyquist – RW/C – Nashville Predators

21. David Savard – RD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Vancouver

22. Cody Ceci – RD – San Jose Sharks

23. Ryan Donato – C – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Los Angeles, Calgary, Toronto

24. Nick Robertson – LW – Toronto Maple Leafs

Teams reportedly linked to: Dallas, Seattle

25. Jamie Oleksiak – LD – Seattle Kraken

Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Dallas, Edmonton

26. Christian Dvorak – LW/C – Montreal Canadiens

27. Jason Zucker – LW – Buffalo Sabres

28. Mario Ferraro – LD – San Jose Sharks

29. Ryan O’Reilly – C – Nashville Predators

30. Trevor Zegras – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked to: NY Rangers, Montreal, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Detroit