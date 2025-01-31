NHL Rumors: Kevin Lankinen, and a Top 30 Trade Watch List

Vancouver Canucks Kevin Lankinen playing himself into a nice contract
TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that there is a mutual interest between the Vancouver Canucks and pending UFA goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who is on a one-year, $875,000 deal.
“What’s happening is that both sides have expressed a mutual desire to extend the relationship past this year and that’s pretty much where it’s at. There haven’t been serious contract talks yet. I think certainly from Lankinen’s side, represented by agent Todd Diamond, maybe the idea of knowing for sure where the salary cap is headed, we’re waiting for the NHL and NHLPA through CBA talks to confirm that at some point over the next few months.”
Don’t think that Lankinen would sign for less than $4 million. Thatcher Demko carries a $5 million hit.
Top 30 Trade Watch List
The Fourth Period: A look at the top 30 players that could be on the move before the March 7th trade deadline and teams that have been linked to those players.
1. J.T. Miller / Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked to Miller: NY Rangers, Carolina, Minnesota, Boston, Dallas, Pittsburgh
Teams reportedly linked to Pettersson: Buffalo, Carolina, Detroit, Minnesota, Dallas, Ottawa
2. Brock Nelson – C – New York Islanders
Teams reportedly linked to: Minnesota, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, Colorado, Winnipeg
3. Marcus Pettersson – LD – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay
4. Mikael Granlund – C – San Jose Sharks
5. Yanni Gourde – C – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly linked to: Washington, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Colorado, Boston
6. Seth Jones – RD – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked to: Dallas
7. Dylan Cozens – C – Buffalo Sabres
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Carolina, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville
8. Jake Evans – C – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, New Jersey
9. John Gibson – G – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked to: Carolina, Edmonton
10. Mika Zibanejad – C – New York Rangers
11. Ivan Provorov – LD/RD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked to: Ottawa, Vancouver, Dallas, Florida
12. Kyle Palmieri – LW/RW – New York Islanders
Teams reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, Dallas
13. Brandon Tanev – LW/RW – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Washington, NY Rangers, Vegas, Columbus
14. Brian Dumoulin – LD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Edmonton
15. Bowen Byram / Owen Power – Buffalo Sabres
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim, Winnipeg
16. Ryan Lindgren – LD – New York Rangers
Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Dallas
17. K’Andre Miller – LD – New York Rangers
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim
18. Rasmus Ristolainen – LD/RD – Philadelphia Flyers
Edmonton, Dallas, Vancouver, Winnipe
19. Scott Laughton – C – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay
20. Gustav Nyquist – RW/C – Nashville Predators
21. David Savard – RD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Vancouver
22. Cody Ceci – RD – San Jose Sharks
23. Ryan Donato – C – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Los Angeles, Calgary, Toronto
24. Nick Robertson – LW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Teams reportedly linked to: Dallas, Seattle
25. Jamie Oleksiak – LD – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Dallas, Edmonton
26. Christian Dvorak – LW/C – Montreal Canadiens
27. Jason Zucker – LW – Buffalo Sabres
28. Mario Ferraro – LD – San Jose Sharks
29. Ryan O’Reilly – C – Nashville Predators
30. Trevor Zegras – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked to: NY Rangers, Montreal, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Detroit