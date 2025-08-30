NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Goaltending Options, and the McDavid Distraction

Are the potential goalies options for the Edmonton Oilers upgrades?

James Mirtle of The Athletic: There aren’t going to be many legit options for the Edmonton Oilers to add a starting goaltender between now and the trade deadline. The number of teams that have two goalies that you would consider to be potential No. 1’s and upgrades over Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard is very small. The Oilers’ best hope may be a team that has higher hopes but really struggles to start the season.

The Detroit Red Wings have John Gibson and Cam Talbot, and should be in the playoff hunt. The New York Islanders have Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov (if he can stay healthy), and Connor Ingram. Are Varlamov or Ingram upgrades for the Oilers? The Vancouver Canucks have Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen, but they just signed both to extensions. Petr Mrazek is a backup with the Anaheim Ducks.

Two goalies that are starters, who have struggled, and have been in the rumor mill are Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Adam Proteau of the Hockey News: Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, this past week, said he’s not rushing into a contract extension.

“I’m taking my time, going through it with my family, my agent, everybody involved. We’re going through it slowly.”

“I want the group to be as focused and dialled in and ready to roll from Day 1 as possible. You don’t need any distractions. As I said, taking my time with it.”

With three weeks until training camp, it will be a distraction if a deal isn’t reached before then. McDavid has the leverage and can basically name his price and term. The longer it drags on, the more it can be a distraction – see Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers.

