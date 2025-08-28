NHL Rumors: Friedman’s Take on Connor McDavid’s Contract Comments

Sounds like Connor McDavid wants to be sure the Edmonton Oilers can continue to compete

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers contract extension situation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kyle Bukauskas: “Connor McDavid, among those that spoke from the men’s side, and very early on in the proceedings, Elliotte, wasn’t asked about the Team Canada stuff and the Olympics, no, but his contract situation. For those that aren’t aware, entering the final year of his current contract with the Edmonton Oilers, what did you make of his answer?

Friedman: “Well, I think I’ve been pretty honest about what I expected, and that is, I thought he would sign a short-term deal this year before the season started, so that reporters like Kyle would not be bothering him all the way through the year.

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Edmonton Oilers

Well, McDavid indicated that’s not necessarily the case. He was very honest and very blunt about, you know how he said that he has no preference right now in terms of what he wants to do and when or if he wants to sign.

And the one thing I interpreted is this way. He wants to win a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers. That’s his first choice, and there isn’t a number two at this point in time. He wants to win a Stanley Cup in Edmonton. I take him at face value with that, and I think that is definitely his preference.

What I think he is saying to them is, he wants to make sure they are a consistent Stanley Cup contender for years to come. He wants to be able to believe it. Yes, they’ve come so close the last two years. Yes, they’ve gone to the Stanley Cup final twice in a row. But he wants to make sure that he sees the Oilers as a team that can continue being at that level and above for years to come. and until he’s certain of that he’s not going to do it.

Now, you know, there’s a couple of things here. There’s a lot of players, I believe, who would crack under that kind of pressure. I think McDavid is so focused and so single-minded of purpose that he is not one of those players. I think he will be fine.

NHL Rumors: Status Quo for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers

However, I don’t think this is a story that’s going to go away. I think McDavid is perfectly within his right to handle this as he sees fit. I’ve got no issue with that, but the story won’t go away. And until he signs or declares what he’s going to do. It’s something that’s going to be talked about.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.