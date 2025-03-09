Trade Deadline Fallout: Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the New Jersey Devils

The Edmonton Oilers could match the trade package for Mikko Rantanen

Ryan Rishaug: The Edmonton Oilers and Mikko Rantanen’s reps talked about a possible contract extension according to sources. The money would have been more than what he got from the Dallas Stars.

What the Oilers were offering up to acquire him wasn’t enough to get a deal done for the Hurricanes.

The Oilers also looked at Pittsburgh Penguins Richard Rakell and Chicago Blackhawks Ryan Donato.

The Toront Maple Leafs made it clear to Mitch Marner they want to re-sign him but asked if he wanted to go to Carolina

TSN: Chris Johnston wrote in the Athletic that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes also discussed a Mitch Marner for Mikko Rantanen trade. Both are pending UFAs.

The Maple Leafs made it clear that they want to sign Marner to a contract extension but gave him the option to go to Carolina if he wanted as he holds a full no-movement clause. Marner said that he wanted to remain in Toronto for the rest of the year and then decide on his future in the offseason.

Marner didn’t want to get into his future on Saturday.

“I’m not going to get into this contract stuff. I’ve been very grateful and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. That’s I’ll leave it with you guys.”

Johnston wrote that Matthew Knies and draft picks were also discussed.

The New Jersey Devils were interested in Mikko Rantanen and Brock Nelson

James Nichols of NewJersey Hockey Now: There were multiple reports saying that the New Jersey Devils showed interest in both Mikko Rantanen and Brock Nelson before the trade deadline. They had lots of LTIR cap space to work with.

“We tried. But when you start looking at, not only the amount of capital you have, but the assets that we thought we had, and sometimes you don’t have enough for certain teams,” Fitzgerald said. “But we tried. We tried to with certain players, it wasn’t like we were going out and getting three players on expiring deals because of that cap space. We wanted to be strategic about it, and realistic too. Because the players that went for a lot of assets, and we have a lot of assets, but we didn’t have that many assets.”

The Devils ended up adding Daniel Sprong, Cody Glass, Brian Dumoulin and Dennis Cholowski.

