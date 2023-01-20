NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Philadelphia Flyers

You’ve likely heard/read this before

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Edmonton Oilers are looking for a top-four defenseman and have inquired about Erik Karlsson (Sharks), Joel Edmundson (Canadiens) and Jakob Chychrun (Coyotes).

They are still trying to trade Jesse Puljujarvi. His $3 million salary could be included in a deal for a defenseman, or possibly moved on his own.

It’s when and not if Rick Tocchet will be in Vancouver

TSN: It is when and not if Rick Tocchet will be replacing Bruce Boudreau as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks according to Chris Johnston. Tocchet said on Wednesday night that he didn’t have a contract with the Canucks and was careful how he was talking on TNT. Things could change real soon.

“It sounds as though negotiations have started on that deal that Rick Tocchet will probably arrive in Vancouver with a couple additions to his coaching staff as well. And, of course, nothing’s officially 100 per cent until pens have been put to paper. That hasn’t happened yet. But it does sound as though it’s getting very close.”

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are making Andrei Kuzmenko a priority and not Bo Horvat

The Flyers have plenty of players who could be moved by the deadline

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Philadelphia Flyers could look at trading pending UFAs in forward James van Riemsdyk and defenseman Justin Braun. Defenseman Ivan Provorov and forward Kevin Hayes have term left on their contracts and could be dealt if the right deal is offered.

TFP reported that the Flyers would listen on Provorov since the offseason. Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton are other possibilities, but the price would be high.

TFPs Anthony Di Marco reported last week Flyers would likely need to retain salary for Hayes as he has three years left at $7,142,857. He has a 12-team no-trade list. Have been told by executives and managers that there would be lots of interest if his cap hit was $2-$3 million less.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken are among the teams believed to be looking at centers.