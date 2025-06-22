NHL Rumors: Evander Kane, Vitali Kravtsov, and the Pittsburgh Penguins Trade Tiers

An Evander Kane return may be similar to Mason Marchment‘s return

Jason Gregor: If the Edmonton Oilers were to trade Evander Kane, would expect that they would get a similar return to what the Dallas Stars got for Mason Marchment if there is no salary coming back.

Is Vitali Kravtsov looking to return to the NHL?

Hockey News Hub: Forward Vitali Kratsov could be looking to return to the NHL next season.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Canucks still own Kratsov’s NHL rights. (As of a couple of days ago), have not heard that the Canucks have held any talks with his Kratsov’s agent.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Utah Mammoth, and the Anaheim Ducks

Pittsburgh Penguins trade tiers

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t expect to be big players in the free agent market, but they could be looking to make some trades. A look at their trade tiers, excluding UFAs and RFAs.

The ‘Don’t even ask’ division – Sidney Crosby

The ‘Let the icon go out in peace’ division – Evgeni Malkin

The ‘He’s all yours’ division – Ryan Graves, Tristan Jarry, Noel Acciari, Kevin Hayes, Alex Nedeljkovic, Danton Heinen, Blake Lizotte, and Vladislav Kolyachonok.

The ‘Tricky but stuck here’ division – Kris Letang

The ‘It’s possible’ division – Rickard Rakell – Has three years left on his contract and there wasn’t as much interest at the trade deadline as one may have thought. GM Kyle Dubas doesn’t want to trade him.

Bryan Rust – His no-movement clause expires on July 1st. They don’t want to trade him but there will be lots of interest.

The ‘Retention’ division – Erik Karlsson – Has two years left at $10 million per. Gets a big bonus on July 1st but then salaries of $4 million for each of the next two years.

The ‘Not going anywhere’ division – Sergei Murashov, Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen, and Harrison Brunickle.

NHL Rumors: Oilers GM Stan Bowman Wants To Address Offense and Goaltending

The ‘Likely not going anywhere’ division – Thomas Novak, Owen Pickering, Ryan Shea, and Joel Blomqvist.

The ‘most likely to be traded’ division – Non-first-round draft picks

