NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Utah Mammoth, and the Anaheim Ducks

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Matthew Knies are apart on an extension

Nick Alberg: Athought the Toronto Maple Leafs and pending RFA forward Matthew Knies are optimistic that they’ll find common group, the sides are currently far apart on a contract extension.

The Utah Mammoth are looking to make some moves

David Pagnotta: The Utah Mammoth are looking to make some changes. They are dangling their 4th overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft. They are shopping Matias Maccelli. Center Nick Bjugstad will be hitting the free agent market on July 1st.

The Anaheim Ducks have money to spend but have to keep some of their future RFAs in mind

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: There is pressure this offseason for Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek to get the team back into the playoffs. They’re loaded with cap space and an owner who has given Verbeek the green light to spend wisely.

“We’re not going to write stupid checks,” Samueli said last month. “But I told (Pat), you do what it takes to make this a really steady perennial playoff contender and Stanley Cup contender down the road. And if it means signing big-name free agents, go for it. We told him, going forward, you will not be constrained by the budget.”

The Ducks need to extend RFA forward Mason McTavish and RFA goalie Lukas Dostal this offseason. Both will get big raises. Also needing extension soon will be Trevor Zegras, Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov, and Olen Zellweger. So they’ll need to keep that in mind when they’re looking to spend.

The Ducks could keep John Gibson and his $6.5 million cap hit, or they could look to move him and potentially gain even more cap space.

After the Chris Kreider trade, they are crowded on the left side with Gauthier, Frank Vatrano, and Zegras.

