NHL Rumors: Expect Higher Players To Be the Norm Moving Forward

Dennis Bernstein of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal on Friday. There he was asked about the rising players salaries and whether this could be the norm moving forward.

Mitch Gallo: “Well, talking about crazy people, the Minnesota Wild and the people running the Wild are crazy for giving Kirill Kaprizov $17 million per season.”

Dennis Bernstein: “No, no. Listen to what Bill Guerin said wow we have to build around them. And I guess it was nothing but a convincing argument for Kaprizov and rep to say, Okay, I want to stay here for another eight years, actually nine years, because he’s got one year left on his deal. I don’t think it’s crazy. I think that’s where this League’s going.

I think it’s more crazy that you’re paying Luke Hughes and Jackson LaCombe, $9 million a year. I think that’s more crazy. You got guys playing less than 100 games in the NHL getting $9 million per, right? That’s the crazy part. But it’s great. I think it’s great because here’s the thing, well, everybody knows it’s going to 113 (million) in two years, and you can fit it.

Here’s the thing, like back in the day, like way back in the ancient days, like two years ago, remember flat cap. I can’t trade for a $5 million player because I got to trade a player off the roster. Now it doesn’t matter. There’s no cap killing deal. You could argue that maybe, maybe his deals are cap killing, but I’ll give an example. Dustin Wolf played 71 games in AHL, played one good season, $7.5 million for seven years. But what if he turns into Jack Campbell?

Here’s the thing about that, it wouldn’t be a cap killer, because at 113, you could do a $7 million deal. That’s why these guys who signed contracts three to four years ago, like (Rickard) Rakell or a Bryan Rust they have so much more value now, because it’s not a problem fitting in $5 or $6 million a year player. That’s where it’s trending to now.

Here’s the thing down the road, Gallo, here’s what I’m concerned about. When the cap keeps expanding, can you get guys to collude like a super team like the Miami Heat did back in the day? Hey, you know Auston Matthews says to Connor McDavid, after your contract expires in three years, come play with me. Can they build these super teams? Because you can fit in a guy who’s making $6, $7, or $8 million a year.

It’s shifted so quickly. And here’s the thing, the agents know it, right? Like the Adrian Kempe‘s deal, right? It was, I think at the beginning, it was like they wanted 10, and the Kings offered about eight, eight and a half. And now the agents say, look at these other contracts. Luke Hughes got nine. Adrian Kempe is a 35-goal scorer worth more than $10 million, probably.

So the market shifted very rapidly, and both players and agents and GMs have to address to it.”

