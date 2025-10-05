NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, and the Colorado Avalanche

There isn’t a rush, but the New Jersey Devils may not want two $9 million defensemen

Peter Baugh and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: After signing defenseman Luke Hughes to a $9 million contract, the New Jersey Devils will need to make some moves to get cap compliant for the start of the season.

The Devils don’t have to move Dougie Hamilton‘s $9 million contract now, but down the road, they may not want to have two $9 million defensemen on their roster. Hamilton has three years left and a 10-team trade list.

TSN: Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman, when asked if a Connor McDavid extension could get done before the season.

“I don’t have expectations either way on that. I think we’re continuing to talk to regularly, I talk to him almost every day and had good chats with Connor all along the way, too. I don’t like to make predictions, we’ll see where it goes.”

Bowman when asked about some fans worry about the Oilers possibly losing McDavid for nothing if he doesn’t sign an extension by July 1st.

“There’s certain things that are in your control and out of your control, so we’re just focused on not getting way ahead of ourselves. That type of question is way down the road. All we’re focused on is right now and the next couple of days here, getting ready for the start of the season and continuing our dialogue with Connor and Judd, and we’re gonna keep doing that.

Could Cale Makar hit $17, $18 million?

Tyler Kuehl of Daily Faceoff: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has two years left on his contract at a $9 million cap. The 26-year-old is eligible for a contract extension starting next July 1st. Tyler Yaremchuk on Daily Faceoff Live said that he thinks Makar could get $17 or $18 million.

Carter Hutton: “Yeah, he’s got to be right? The way this market is going and the way that the money is spent. He’s just the guy where I think, with Nathan MacKinnon, they obviously talk about taking a little bit less. Maybe he’s just making sure that him and MacKinnon, having to negotiate a deal where Nate can just take a touch more, because without those two, this team does not go. So, Makar has got to be licking his chops at home, knowing the way this market is rolling, knowing that he is the best defenseman on the planet and what he’s going to get paid.

