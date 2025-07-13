NHL Rumors: The Latest on Patrik Laine and the Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens Need To Get Value If They Decide To Trade Patrik Laine

Jim Biringer of NHLRumors.com, Full Press Hockey, and RG Media joined TSN Radio in Montreal earlier in the week and was asked about Patrik Laine and the Montreal Canadiens. He was asked about the possibility of Laine being traded or if he could take a team-friendly deal to stay.

Host: “Interesting here in this city, right? Because leading up to the NHL free agent frenzy and the draft and all that, Jordan Kyrou’s name had popped up, some of the bigger insiders reporting that he may be available, some felt that the Canadiens had the pole position in that deal, and you speak about the second line center and this city at the top of the list of cities that are in desperate need of a second line center.

And then there’s one more thing you brought up, and that’s the second line Winger. The Canadiens kind of have that in Ivan Demidov and Patrik Laine. But Patrik Laine with one year left on his deal. Jim, do you think that Patrik Laine may be in play for other teams if they were to look for that second line center, excuse me, that second line wing position? You think the Canadiens would be willing to listen in on that conversation?”

Jim Biringer: “I think they’d be willing to listen, but it depends on what they would be getting back. Like, you’re going to give up, Like, if you look at what the Canadiens have now with Demidov and Laine, they have a one two punch on their power play from both sides, and that’s dangerous, and that’s something that I don’t know if Montreal wants to give up right now, because they’re trying to ascend and be a constant playoff contender. They got in last year.

I mean, they played meaningful games. I had Montreal just missing out, and they proved me wrong, and they got in. Which is good for Montreal and everybody and the fan base up there, but they did it because that power play and with Laine it was electric. He’s a big reason why they got to the playoffs when he got back and healthy. I think, to be honest, I don’t know if I would be entertaining it.

I mean, people call say, hey, we’ll give you so and so for Laine, but you better be getting something of equal value in return. Personally, I’m in there, I’m trying to get him to take, maybe a team-friendly deal, to stay because of what he can bring to this team. That’s just my opinion on it.

But also, I think if somebody’s looking for a winger of Laine’s caliber, like I said, something better of value better be coming back for Kent Hughes and the Canadiens to keep them in playoff contention.”

NHLRumors.com Note: It appears that Patrik Laine and the Montreal Canadiens are working on a new deal for the sniper to stay. Again, nothing finalized yet, but talks have happened. The Montreal side believed that acquiring Laine would help them take the next step to the playoffs, which they achieved last year. However, it was a year earlier than thought, but the Canadiens and their fan base have embraced Patrik Laine. He has found a home in Montreal and has embraced playing in a Canadian market.

Laine was eligible to sign an extension on July 1st. He remains a valuable asset, particularly on the power play. If the Canadiens struggle, he could be moved, but Montreal had better be getting value back in return.

