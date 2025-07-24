NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and Five Potential Erik Karlsson Destinations

The Florida Panthers might be able to punt their cap situation until later in the season

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Florida Panthers are more than $3 million over the salary cap, and forward Evan Rodrigues and his $3 million cap hit are a potential trade candidate. He’s a valuable piece for the Panthers, and there’s no doubt that teams have inquired.

There is also the potential of Matthew Tkachuk going on the LTIR as he rehabs. There is still the possibility that he needs surgery. After the Stanley Cup Final he said he had a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia injury. It would delay their salary cap issue.

NHL Rumors: Kaprizov and the Wild Not Close on a New Deal

Five trade destinations for Erik Karlsson

Sonny Sachdeva of Sportsnet: A look at five teams that could be potential trade destinations for Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson.

The 35-year-old right-handed defenseman has two years left on his contract at a $10 million cap hit and a full no-movement clause. A $5 million bonus was paid out on July 1st, and the Penguins could retain salary.

Vegas Golden Knights – They always find a way to get involved somehow. Alex Pietrangelo’s career could be over, and they may look for another star RHD. Pietrangelo’s cap hit on the LTIR will be $8.8 million.

Carolina Hurricanes – Looking for talent and could use a right-handed defenseman to replace the departed Brent Burns. Have the cap space to make something work.

Tampa Bay Lightning – They don’t have a lot of cap space to work with, and haven’t done much to improve this offseason.

Toronto Maple Leafs – They’ve been looking for an offensive leader on their blue line for years. They have a strong blue line, but it doesn’t have an offensive punch. The Leafs could shelter Karlsson defensively and have him run the power play. Might have to move money, and maybe defenseman Morgan Rielly’s $7.5 million.

NHL Rumors: Could Adrian Kempe Get $10 Million?

Ottawa Senators – A more likely option if returning to Canada than the Maple Leafs. The Senators are at the bottom of this group, contention-wise, but are on the up. Would Karlsson want to possibly finish his career where it started?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.