NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky Slow Playing Extension Talks

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Craig Button on Thursday. Pagnotta was asked about Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers, and if they started contract extension talks.

Craig Button: “I’m going to ask you about (Sergei) Bobrovsky. Any news, any thoughts, and any indication of where that may be headed.”

Dave Pagnotta: “I haven’t, I’ll be honest, I haven’t heard much on Bobrovsky and the front there. I mean the same agent, by the way, as Panarin; both share the same agent as Kaprizov. I just haven’t heard much there. I don’t think there’s much of a rush, at least from what I’ve gathered from the Florida side of things, to try to get him locked in.

I think there’s a little bit of an understanding that they’re going to figure things out when it gets to that. With some of the moves that they’ve made over the years in order to get two championships, by moving out some guys like Spencer Knight in the crease. I’ve got to imagine there’s been some type of dialogue that Bobrovsky is going to stick around a little bit longer, beyond this contract.

Now, things can obviously change with the seasons. And he may say what a run wherever they finish this year. I might decide to hang it up. I’m sure that’s going to be part of some discussion internally for him. But I’ve also got to imagine that he’s going to want to keep playing here for a little bit longer.

But I don’t think anything has really progressed. Or at least, nobody told me anyway that anything is close on that front with respect to an extension. But I think there’s, at the very least, to reiterate what I was saying, a little bit of an understanding that, hey, we’ll get to this when we get to it.”

