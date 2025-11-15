NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues – Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
If the St. Louis Blues are looking to make some big changes to the roster, Brayden Schenn could be first out the door over Jordan Kyrou.
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates with center Dylan Holloway (81) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Please tell me, the Kyrou trade won’t look like the TJ Oshie trade from a decade ago?

I’m here to tell you, I don’t think Kyrou is the first out the door. Could be wrong, but I would think that based on the way this season has gone, based on how thin the center market is, and based on the number of teams that were involved last year, that my guess would be that Brayden Schenn would be the first guy out the door for the St Louis Blues if they do end up making a move.

NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, and the Edmonton Oilers

We know that Doug Armstrong has an itchy trigger finger on the best of days. And with this start to the blues season, the unacceptable start to their season, after entering the year with some expectations, the thought process would be that changes would be a foot.

I think the Kyrou deal is a lot harder of a trade to make. And I also think if you are retooling or re-spooling things up, however, you’re reinventing whatever R word you want to use for the St Louis Blues. At this age, Kyrou kind of seems to fit both sides of it. So he could be the vet for the next group of players. Relatively in the prime of his career that I don’t know that he’s the first guy that you’d want to move out, as you reimagine what that looks like.”

