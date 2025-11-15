NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues – Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou

If the St. Louis Blues are looking to make a big move, Brayden Schenn over Jordan Kyrou may make more sense

B/R Open Ice: If the St. Louis Blues are looking to make a big move, moving Brayden Schenn over Jordan Kyrou could make more sense given their ages and the market for centermen.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Please tell me, the Kyrou trade won’t look like the TJ Oshie trade from a decade ago?

I’m here to tell you, I don’t think Kyrou is the first out the door. Could be wrong, but I would think that based on the way this season has gone, based on how thin the center market is, and based on the number of teams that were involved last year, that my guess would be that Brayden Schenn would be the first guy out the door for the St Louis Blues if they do end up making a move.

We know that Doug Armstrong has an itchy trigger finger on the best of days. And with this start to the blues season, the unacceptable start to their season, after entering the year with some expectations, the thought process would be that changes would be a foot.

I think the Kyrou deal is a lot harder of a trade to make. And I also think if you are retooling or re-spooling things up, however, you’re reinventing whatever R word you want to use for the St Louis Blues. At this age, Kyrou kind of seems to fit both sides of it. So he could be the vet for the next group of players. Relatively in the prime of his career that I don’t know that he’s the first guy that you’d want to move out, as you reimagine what that looks like.”

