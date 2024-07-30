NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Florida Panthers won’t be trading for Patrik Laine

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: Given that Patrik Laine has two years left at $8.7 million, the Florida Panthers are not a team that would be interested in trading for him.

Laine does train in South Florida and one of his best friends is Aleksander Barkov. He also knows other Finnish Panthers players Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, and Niko Mikkola. Laine spent four seasons under Paul Maurice in Winnipeg where he scored 138 goals.

Now is not the time to see Laine in a Panthers jersey, but at only 26 and two years away from unrestricted free agency, something down the road is possible.

A vacant Columbus Blue Jackets coaching spot, Cole Sillinger, and who can take Patrik Laine’s contract

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets have one spot open on their coaching staff. Newly hired coach Dean Evason will be able to bring in one or two assistant coaches. If it’s two, one of Jared Boll, Steve McCarthy and Mark Recchi‘s positions could be in jeopardy.

Cole Sillinger is the last remaining RFA for the Blue Jackets. GM Don Waddell said that the sides have talked about several different options and added that it will “100 percent get done.”

There are only six teams that have the salary cap space to take on Patrik Laine’s entire $8.7 million cap for next season – Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes (written before Martin Necas re-signed – $6.44 million in space now), Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, and the Utah Hockey Club. If the Blue Jackets are willing to retain salary or take back a player, the list of teams more than doubles. Two guesses are the Ducks and Hurricanes with the Montreal Canadiens being an outside shot.