NHL Rumors: Will Trevor Zegras Remain With the Anaheim Ducks?

NHL Network: Ken Daneyko on NHL Tonight on Trevor Zegras’ future with the Anaheim Ducks, and if he’s available, which teams could be fits for the forward.

Jamie Hersch: “As for Zegers himself, you know, it’s great to see him doing some important off-ice work. The Ducks are certainly hoping that he’ll have even more on-ice work to show for it to going forward.

There’s two years left on his current deal and there’s always been talked the last two years about his future in Anaheim. Do you think they’re still maybe trying to move elsewhere? Or what do you think needs to happen for him to take that next step which is Ducks?”

Daneyko: “Well look, he had two years of 60-plus points in the National Hockey League. That’s not easy to do. So we know he’s highly skilled. The hings he can do with the puck a lot of players can’t do. A very talented young man, no question about it.

Last year was kind of a write-off year really for him. 31 games, did manage to pick up 15 points. It’s not just about points though, Jamie. It’s about how does he fit in with this younger, they have a ton of young talent. They had a real tough year last year. It’s going to take a year or two more for this rebuilding project but once they all mesh and click together, there’s, there’s a lot of talent there in Anaheim. And he even touched on it.

So is he going to be part of that moving forward? That’s the interesting question and what intrigues me as well, because you got a lot of parts there, and he would be an interesting piece for a lot of other teams as well with his skill and talents and teams that maybe need a player like Trevor Zegras. But all rumors right now, and I think for him, his main focus just has to be, ‘I’m going to training camp, I’m not deal right now. I’m going to get back to being a consistent team player, two-way guy that’s going to work his tail off.’

And he’s got to stay healthy. We know that he had a tough year, with injuries as well. So, but he saw so skilled but that’s the nature of beast today. Look, I don’t care how good you are, teams are always looking to add to, subtract to, and you have to give up good players to get good players.

So it’d be that that’s one of the interesting storylines in Anaheim, is Trevor Zegras there for the long haul or not? I mean, if he plays up to his potential and continues to progress, he’s right at the 200-game mark. He’s played 211 games in the National Hockey League. So it’s time to take that next step of consistency. Understanding what it takes to win every shift, every game, every period, and, and that’s for most young players”

Hersch: “Yeah.”

Daneyko: “But we’ve heard the rumors too, right? I mean, we hear grumblings and they’re not always true, but usually, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, Anaheim may be looking to make a deal with Trevor’s Zegras. We will see and if not, I wish him the best. He seems like a great, a great kid and we know the talent he has.”

Hersch: “Real quick, what’s one place that you think could be a nice fit for Zegras?

Daneyko: “Oh, he lives, he comes from this area. I mean, maybe the New York Rangers, possibly, is there a fit there?

And how about the Washington Capitals? They added kind of everybody in the last handful of years and guys that they want to get to another level or show that consistency. Dylan Strome comes to mind, and he worked out pretty well so far in Washington.

Now, they went out and got Pierre-Luc Dubois. Is he gonna find a home there with all that promise and talent that he has, we know, but he’s been shuffled around?

They’re the type of team that loves to …”

Hersch: “Reclamation project.”

Daneyko: “… take flyers, reclamation project. And I wouldn’t call this a reclamation project. He’s a heck of a hockey player but last year, last year was a little topsy turvy from what we heard. And yes, injuries was part of that.

Hersch: “Well, sometimes a change of scenery is what’s best for all parties involved. For now, Trevor Zegras is with the Anaheim Ducks, and we look forward to seeing him on the ice later on this fall.”