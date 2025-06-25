NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the San Jose Sharks

Will it be $10 million on the open market or maybe around $8 million from Florida for Sam Bennett?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that Sam Bennett has the same agent as Mitch Marner, Darren Ferris, who likes his clients to go to July 1st.

LeBrun thinks that if Bennett goes to the open market, he can get seven years and $10 million. So to remain in Florida, is the number $8 million? Sam Reinhart re-signed with the Panthers last year for eight years and $8 million.

If Brad Marchand is going to re-sign with the Panthers, it will likely have to be for more years and at a lower AAV.

The San Jose Sharks are open to several things this offseason and at the draft

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier would say if they would be involved in any of the top-end unrestricted free agents like Mitch Marner, but he did say again that they aren’t interested in handing out seven year contracts to UFAs this offseason.

Curtis Pashelka: Grier on the State tax issue/talk: “I don’t think it’s a hindrance (to the Sharks). Is it is an advantage for those teams? Probably a little bit. But I think we have other things off offer here, quality of life and a franchise with some history of winning. Every market has its pluses and minuses. So I’m not so hung up on the tax issue. I think Florida is a really good team.”

Greg Wyshynski: Sharks GM Grier said they haven’t ruled out adding contracts from teams who are looking for cap space. They currently have over $50 million in space.

Grier: “You never know. You get to August and might need to take a contract on & get a sweetener, with a pick or prospect.”

