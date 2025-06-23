NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, and the Buffalo Sabres

On Sam Bennett

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Everyone knows the Sam Bennett wants to stay and the Florida Panthers want to keep him. The sweet spot may be an eight-year deal between $7.5 and $8 million.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Guessing the Florida Panthers have increased their offer to Sam Bennet from their eight-year, $56 million Carter Verhaeghe deal, to something in the $7.5 million range with a different bonus structure and no-movement clauses.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Have been suggesting for weeks that Bennett’s next deal will be for eight years at around $8 million per season. It would be a surprise if he got to July 1st.

On Brad Marchand

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: A few sources have said that Brad Marchand could get at least $24 million on the open market. Teams will offer different salary structures and terms. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Utah Mammoth will be serious bidders. The Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals will be among the teams interested. The Kings had a deadline deal with the Bruins but Marchand wanted Florida.

NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner and John Tavares

On Aaron Ekblad

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Panthers made Aaron Ekblad a contract extension offer last offseason, and he easily rejected it. There hasn’t been any substantial talk since. They are going to try and keep Ekblad and may need to offer term to get the AAV down.

On Cody Glass

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The New Jersey Devils are not expected to make Cody Glass a qualifying offer. He’d become UFA.

On the Buffalo Sabres

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Several teams have said they don’t think the Buffalo Sabres really want to trade Bowen Byram and JJ Peterka. Teams are calling about Alex Tuch but they may not want to move him.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.