NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner and John Tavares

On Mitch Marner

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Have heard, though not confirmed, that Mitch Marner would consider a two-year contract in the $12 to $13 million range and then test the market again when salary cap ceiling is $113 million-plus. Believe that Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, and Los Angeles Kings are high on his list.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets have cap space and are looking to spend, but not by taking on bad contracts. They want talent and would be in on Mitch Marner, but they’re not on his preferred list at the moment.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs were offered a meeting with Mitch Marner but they may not feel that they need to go through with it. On the suggestion of Marner doing a four-year deal, got pushback on the idea. A few teams did say they heard about it.

The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to make a strong push for Marner. The Vegas Golden Knights and several Western Conference teams will be interested.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Believe that the Golden Knights are at the top of Marner’s wish list followed by the Kings.

The Kings are prepared to make a push for Marner. Brock Boeser is likely Plan B.

Still hearing that that Carolina Hurricanes are expected to make a very high offer to Marner, but not sure how high they are on his list.

On John Tavares

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: As of Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares weren’t close on an deal. Tavares doesn’t want to leave, and the Leafs can’t afford to lose their No. 2 center. It’s likely that they eventually work something out.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Many think John Tavares could get three years at $7.5 million on the open market. The Leafs could offer more term to bring down the AAV.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: On Saturday was told that the Maple Leafs and Tavares weren’t close. It sounds like the Leafs offered Tavares a three-year deal at less than $4 million a season.

