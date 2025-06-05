NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Winnipeg Jets

Are there only two potential landing spots for pending UFA Sam Bennett?

Sekeres and Price: John Shannon last week on Florida Panthers pending UFA forward Sam Bennett. The Vancouver Canucks, and 29 other teams shouldn’t waste their time. There are only two landing spots for Sam Bennett.

Matt Sekeres: “Should the Canucks throw stupid money at Sam Bennett in free agency? Like, eight, nine, even $10 million a year. Like, is he that much of a winner and that much of a solution for their top two center needs? That the Canucks should just get crazy with Sam Bennett on free agency?

Shannon: “Don’t waste your time. Don’t waste your time. He’s going to play in two places, one of two places. He’s going to play in Toronto or he’s gonna play in Sunrise, Florida. That’s it. That’s his decision.

He’s not, he’s not going to market the way other free agents go to market. He will go and play for the Panthers or the Maple Leafs. We just don’t know which one yet.”

Jacob Stoller of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Some think Jonathan Toews could jump back into being a second-line center, but there is no guarantee about even a third or fourth-line spot. He’s been out since April 13th, 2023, and he’s 37. He could be a nice addition to the Winnipeg Jets on a one-year deal, maybe on the fourth line.

It’s unlikely the Jets will make any changes to their blue line this offseason. Upgrading on the right side of their top four may be an ideal move, but those aren’t easy to find – an upgrade of Dylan DeMelo to play with Josh Morrissey. DeMelo has three years left at $4.9 million.

JJ Peterka would be a nice replacement for Nikolaj Ehlers if he leaves in free agency. There will be several teams willing to move draft pick(s) and/or top prospects for Peterka. Teams may be willing to offer better prospects than Brayden Yager or Brad Lambert.

