NHL Rumors: Some Musings and Questions from Around the NHL

Would Quinn Hughes ever consider playing in his home state?

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: The Vancouver Canucks aren’t shopping defenseman Quinn Hughes, but it’s a situation that could change at some point if it’s determined that he won’t sign a contract extension. He has two years left on his deal.

There is the obvious New Jersey Devils speculation, but wonders if there would be an appeal to return to his home state of Michigan.

Duff wonders, and believes they would, give up defensive prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka for Hughes.

Musings and Questions from around the league

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Quick hits and questions from around the league.

The Calgary Flames will eventually trade defenseman Rasmus Andersson before his contract expires after the season. It’s a matter of when and not if.

It’s a big year for Connor Bedard, who is entering the final year of his ELC, and saw his PPG decrease last season. Will they get a long-term deal done, or will they do a shorter-term deal?

Martin Necas could be looking for a deal around $10 million. Are the Colorado Avalanche okay with that, or will they look to move him, like they did with Mikko Rantanen?

Will the Columbus Blue Jackets trade forward Yegor Chinakhov or will he rescind his trade request?

Will the Dallas Stars extend Jason Robertson, or will he get traded? May depend on how the year goes.

Sergei Bobrovsky just turned 37 years old, and he’s entering the final year of his contract. What will he and the Florida Panthers look to do?

The Minnesota Wild have some cap space to work with, especially at the trade deadline, and could they add something to show Kirill Kaprizov that it’s worth staying.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom will be 36 this season and is entering the final year of his contract.

Artemi Panarin will be 34 years old next month and is entering the final year of his contract. Which direction will he and the New York Rangers want to go?

Will Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin finish the season with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

