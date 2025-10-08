NHL Rumors: From Pending UFAs to RFAs to Past Offer Sheet Ideas to Looking at the Market

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: With the market changing, we’re going to see more $10+ million deals with Kyle Connor (just signed), Adrian Kempe, Martin Necas, Alex Tuch. Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes are eligible for huge extensions next summer. How high will the young RFAs go – Connor Bedard, Logan Cooley, and Macklin Celebrini?

So, early projections had the 2026-27 salary cap ceiling at $104 million, but it’s possible that it could end up at $107 million.

At the top of the 2028 unrestricted free agent list are Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Zach Werenski.

Several sources are saying the Montreal Canadiens came in just below $9 million on an eight-year deal, with some money deferred, on their offer to Lane Hutson. Hutson’s camp is looking for over $9 million, but not by a ridiculous amount.

It’s believed that back before July 1st and before he signed his contract extension, the Carolina Hurricanes were prepping an offer sheet for Evan Bouchard. They were looking at one year and over $12.5 million. After Bouchard signed his four-year, $42 million extension, the Hurricanes turned to K’Andre Miller.

The Philadelphia Flyers are checking out the defensive trade market. The Vancouver Canucks are looking for a center. The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a top-six forward. The Carolina Hurricanes are lurking for something.

If Andrei Vasilevskiy is back to himself and healthy, Pheonix Copley could be back on waivers or sent directly back to the LA Kings.

A few sources are saying that there was a team that was considering re-acquiring their first-round so that they could offer sheet Anaheim Ducks Mason McTavish. It was not the Hurricanes.

Several sources think that $20 million a season was thrown towards Kirill Kaprizov before he signed his extension with the Minnesota Wild. The Wild warned teams that they would take it to the NHL if they ever got evidence that someone was tampering.

