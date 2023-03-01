NHL Rumors: Gavrikov and Korpisalo on their way to LA

Gavrikov and Korpisalo are on their way to LA for Quick and a first

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Sources say the Los Angeles Kings have traded Jonathan Quick and first-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo. The deal has not been made official by the teams and more pieces could be involved.

Quick and the Kings players were caught off guard by the trade. He rode back to LA on the plane with them and the mood was somber. Quick was not happy

On Columbus Blue Jackets Vladislav Gavrikov and Jonas Korpisalo

Chris Johnston: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was held out of last night’s game for trade-related reasons.

Darren Dreger: Los Angeles Kings interest from last night had the looking at a package that included Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

Darren Dreger: Gavrikov has made it clear that he’ll be going to free agency on July 1st and that was something the Oilers weren’t interested in, so they moved on.

Brian Hedger: Three teams that had interest in Gavrikov (Bruins, Maple Leafs and Oilers) went in different directions. There are still more teams out there who will be in the playoffs and may be looking for help, and maybe a few other hoping to get in.