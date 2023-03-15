NHL Rumors: GM Meetings, Musings, and Early Deadline Winners

GM Meetings And Other Random Musings

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: With the General Manger meetings taking place this week, there are some interesting tidbits that always come out. For one, the salary cap appears to only be going up $1 million for 2023-24. However, Gary Bettman left the conversation open for a potential further increase.

Ultimately, general managers carry less stability these days. There is a potential to see several openings this Spring, even Summer, depending on how Toronto and Calgary go for starters. Then, there is Pittsburgh with Ron Hextall and even Ottawa with Pierre Dorion (new ownership eventually).

NHL Rumors: Fasching And Waddell Talk

Now, talk will not center on the Arizona Coyotes and how they do business. That’s a CBA matter and likely will get addressed for a couple more years. Besides, Central Registry approves every transaction so they know.

Furthermore, it may be early but some deadline winners are establishing themselves already. Now, Jonathan Quick has four wins in four starts for the Vegas Golden Knights. No one knows how long this will continue. However, a motivated Quick is a scary Quick. So far, the Golden Knights got exactly what they needed.

After that, it is all about the defensemen. Dmitry Orlov headlines the brigade in Boston. He keeps accumulating points and has been a great insurance policy with Hampus Lindholm a bit banged up. Then, Rasmus Sandin went to Washington and immediately started playing like John Carlson. Sandin needed the training wheels pulled off.

Then, Jakob Chychrun is thriving in Ottawa while Mattias Ekholm gets comfortable in Edmonton. Finally, the Oilers possess a little stability on the blueline.

Chicago Eagerly Awaits The Lottery

TSN.ca: Speculating about draft value proves to be a very dangerous position for teams awaiting the lottery. Thankfully, there is now a finish line. That is right. Now, the lottery for Connor Bedard will take place on May 8th.

NHL Rumors: Just A Touch Of Montreal

The draw determines which of the bottom 11 non-playoff teams will get to draft the potential next superstar. Now, that is because the winner of the lottery can only move up ten spots. Some team is going to be very happy later this Spring.