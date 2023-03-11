NHL Rumors: Joel Edmundson and Montreal Canadiens UFAs

Canadiens Have Options To Trade Joel Edmundson This Summer

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: D’Amico writes that while the Montreal Canadiens could not get the timing or price right for defenseman Joel Edmundson at the NHL Trade Deadline, they will have more options once the summer comes around.

As D’Amico writes there were a handful of teams that were interested in trading for Edmundson. However, missing most of the month of February because of injury, kept him from getting traded. So the timing was not right.

NHL Rumors: Sean Monahan and Joel Edmundson Trade Value

Edmundson will remain with the Canadiens for the rest of the season, but still has one year remaining on his deal that carries a $3.5 million salary cap hit. If he can remain healthy and have a good rest of the season, the teams that were interested in him at the deadline will be there again in the summer.

There could be more teams involved come the summer, and with one retention spot open, this could give teams looking to add a player like Edmundson some cap flexibility.

Canadiens Have A Better Picture of Their Pending Unrestricted Free Agents

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: Dumont writes with the NHL Trade Deadline come and gone, the Canadiens are looking to the summer as they have ten players on the roster not signed beyond this season. There is an even split between restricted and unrestricted free agents.

One of the big names discussed is center Sean Monahan. Monahan was having a resurgence for the Canadiens, but he has yet to return to the lineup since being placed on injured reserve. Though he brings speed in the transition game and contributes in all three zones, the fact that he has yet to come back from injury means it is time to move on for Montreal.

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Capitals, and the Trade Deadline Buyers

Another player the Canadiens will likely move on from Dumont writes is Jonathan Drouin. Drouin never really got his bearings in Montreal. Though his last couple of months he is showing why he can remain in the NHL. As Dumont writes take a one-year prove it deal with a club that can use him.

The last two pending UFAs are Paul Byron and Chris Tierney. Tierney does not fit into what Montreal is doing long-term and with the emergence of Alex Belzile, Tierney is replaceable. Belzile has earned another shot to remain with the club as he is a perfect fourth-line player.

Byron, like Monahan and others on the team, is too injury-prone. His contributions cannot be denied, as he is one of the good guys in the NHL. Unfortunately, his time in Montreal is likely done.