NHL Rumors: Goal Scoring a Priority for the Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Looks To Add Goal Scoring During Free Agency

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: As Allen writes defense still wins championships, but your team still needs to score consistently and that was a problem for the Detroit Red Wings last season.

The Red Wings were 24th in scoring during the 2022-23 season and it is an area general manager Steve Yzerman wants to address.

Allen outlines the potential free agents that the Red Wings could look at to get more consistent goal-scoring.

Alex Killorn (Tampa Bay Lightning) Many people around the league as Allen writes think Yzerman will make a strong push for Killorn. He knows him from their days in Tampa Bay and has scored 52 goals over the past two seasons. Killorn is durable and adding a veteran presence would help the young Red Wings team. He still can score goals 20 goals.

Vladimir Tarasenko (New York Rangers) Tarasenko is still a 30-goal scorer at his age. Though he is injury prone, with the right players like Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, he could remain a 30-goal scorer.

J.T. Compher (Colorado Avalanche) Compher knows Andrew Copp and Larkin from their days at Michigan. However, Compher has never scored 20 goals in a season, but he recorded a career 52 points last season with the Colorado Avalanche. His point totals could be an attractive item for Yzerman as Copp hit 42 points this season in Detroit.

Ivan Barbashev (Vegas Golden Knights) Barabshev has been known to be more of a physical guy on the ice, but with an increased role in St. Louis and Vegas, he is showing an offensive ability. He had 45 points in the regular season and has nine points in 11 games for Vegas in the playoffs. The type of player Detroit needs to battle and work their way into a playoff spot.

Pierre Engvall (New York Islanders) Engvall continues to grow into a player. He hit 17 goals last season between the Maple Leafs and Islanders. He has a massive upside and will be cheaper compared to some of the other options on the board. Again that is not to say the Islanders do not re-sign him.

Ryan O’Reilly (Toronto Maple Leafs) The rugged two-way center is a perfect complement for Dylan Larkin. However, O’Reilly does want to stay in Toronto, but the Leafs are up against the cap. The Red Wings are not a true contender just yet. So this one could be a long shot as Allen writes.

Jason Zucker (Pittsburgh Penguins) Zucker is a little older, but he can score. He just recorded a 27-goal season with Pittsburgh. While he may not fit the age of a Yzerman-led team, the fact Zucker recorded his sixth 20-goal season has generated some interest in Detroit.