NHL Rumors: Bowman, Dubas, Spezza, Rangers and Ducks

Stan Bowman needs the NHL’s approval

Darren Dreger: Stan Bowman has spoken with some teams but he would need approval from the NHL to be hired.

NHL Rumors: Potential GM candidates for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Kyle Dubas was looking for big money and autonomy … too much for Pittsburgh?

Jonah – @YYZSportsMedia: “From various sources, in round #s I’m told Kyle Dubas demanded ~ between 6-7m for 5 yrs & total autonomy. That’s Shanahan $ btw. Leafs offer was somewhere around $4m per year with the use of the jet to ease travel etc. Not clear on power. When KD didn’t budge they walked.”

Dan Kingerski: “If Dubas’ wants $6-7 million, I suppose FSG could pay it, BUT … I’d pass (and yes, I’ve championed Dubas to Pittsburgh).

I know it’s play money for FSG, but that’s a stack of play money.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The chances of Sheldon Keefe being the coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs next season have decreased now that Kyle Dubus is no longer their GM

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Keefe interviews with the New York Rangers if that happens.

Everyone should calling Jason Spezza

Mike McKenna: “31 NHL teams should be calling Jason Spezza right now. He’s a Leaf through and through, from Toronto, dreams of winning a Cup with that franchise was probably his LIFE GOAL.

And whatever went down made him walk away. WOW.”

NHL News: Brendan Shanahan on how the week played out with Kyle Dubas

Chuck Bausman of Philadelphia Hockey Now: The OC Register reported that Philadelphia Flyers associate coach Brad Shaw is a candidate for the Anaheim Ducks head coaching position along with Jay Leach, Kirk Muller, Mike Vellucci and Trent Yawney.

Elliotte Friedman reported that Mike Babcock could also be a candidate.

Anthony Mingioni: “Interesting. If Shaw gets the job over the other candidates, could we see a possible Tortorella reunion with Brad Larsen?”