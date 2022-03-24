NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Canadiens, Senators, Flames, Oilers, Penguins and More

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: There is no league wide database for no-trade and no-movement clauses.

Not sure if the Vegas Golden Knights will be interested in the LTIR contracts of Bryan Little or Shea Weber.

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes was the agent for Ottawa Senators forward Colin White when he negotiated his current contract. Sources say there could be a fit.

Claude Giroux has been doing his research on Ottawa

Shawn Simpson: If there is a legitimate chance that the Ottawa Senators could sign Claude Giroux in the offseason, they should trade for his rights as soon as the Florida Panthers season is over. Send the Panthers a draft pick and get working on a contract.

There was a lot of interest in New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara. GM Lou Lamoriello kept to his word and didn’t trade Chara or Andy Greene.

Draft pick compensation was the hard part in putting the Marc-Andre Fleury trade together.

The Calgary Flames were talking to the Anaheim Ducks about Hampus Lindholm. The Flames would have needed to move money and Sean Monahan would have been involved in the deal.

The Edmonton Oilers were interested in Artturi Lehkonen but didn’t want to pay the price.

The return the Montreal Canadiens got for Ben Chiarot increased the price for Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

The New York Rangers were interseted in Calle Jarnkrok.

Pittsburgh Penguins Brian Burke said that a first-round pick and a top prospect was the initial ask for Rickard Rakell.

After the Coyotes retained money on Johan Larsson, they didn’t have any salary retention slots for Phil Kessel‘s contract.

Four or five teams put a waiver claim in Harri Sateri. Some American teams opted not to try and sign him as they were worried about visa issues.

Goaltender Oskar Dansk could be looking to return to the NHL. He was playing with Moscow Spartak of the KHL.

Fredrik Olofsson is a European free agent to keep an eye on. 41 points in 48 games this past season. Was a 2014 draft pick of the Blackhawks.

The invalidated Evgenii Dadonov trade cost Ryan Kesler about $150,000 in taxes.