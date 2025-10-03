NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Edmonton Oilers, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Nashville Predators and Luke Evangelista still have a big gap

NHL Rumour Report: Frank Seravalli on the Kevin Karius Show that the Nashville Predators first offer to Luke Evangelista was for two years and $1 million per.

David Pagnotta: As of Friday morning, there hasn’t any traction in the Nashville Predators and RFA forward Luke Evangelista. They had talked about a three-year deal earlier this week. They had been focusing on a two-year deal. Evangelista has moved a bit, but the Predators are holding firm and there remains a big gap. It’s definitely a head scratcher.

Daily talks with Connor McDavid continue, while no talks for Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard

Ryan Rishaug: As of Wednesday, there was nothing with regard to a Connor McDavid extension. They’re being patient, and there are daily talks with McDavid’s agent Judd Moldaver.

There have been no talks with goaltenders Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard. The trading for goaltender Connor Ingram was for organizational depth.

Lukas Reichel is on the block, and the Edmonton Oilers have kicked tires

CHGO Blackhawks: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill, on players having their name in “trade rumors,” (for example Lukas Reichel): “I’m a believer in you can control what you can control. That’s all you have an impact on is what’s in front of you.”

The Fourth Period: Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel will be an RFA after the season and GM Kyle Davidson is talking to multiple teams about a potential trade. They are looking for change of scenery for the 23-year-old.

The Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and San Jose Sharks are among the teams believed to have some interest in Reichel.

Jim Matheson: The Edmonton Oilers are kicking tires on Reichel. GM Stan Bowman drafted him in the first round back in 2020.

“He liked his skill. Current regime not so much As they say, he badly needs change of scenery. Now where he fits here at $1.2m is debatable.”

Mark Spector: Bowman draft Reichel and the Oilers need to get younger.

“Reichel is soft, and likely not the Top 6 center CHI hoped he’d be. Needs a fresh start – like Podkolzin – in a place where he’s not seen as a 1st rd’er.”

