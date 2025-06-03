NHL Rumors: How Should the Vancouver Canucks Improve?

Marco Rossi may be too costly for the Vancouver Canucks. Free Agency may be the route to go

Sekeres and Price: Rob Williams on the the Vancouver Canucks. Should they look at Marco Rossi? Should they spend in free agency? They’re prospect pool is a little weak, and they need to convince Quinn Hughes he needs to stay.

“It’s all just kind of like, all right, which young player and the first, first-round pick are they going to package together to, to trade for a center, right? As if it’s like a foregone conclusion that that’s, that they’re stuck in a bind, and that’s, that’s their only option.

Like, I don’t know guys. Like, you trade one of your good young defensemen and a first-round pick for Marco Rossi. Is Rossi the guy? I don’t know. I, like, or is he just another guy? I would be really nervous for them making that move.

I don’t know where that puts them long-term if they make that move. Because you need, you know, it’s the old, the old Botchford thing, you need an army, right? And you look at, you know, The Athletic that put up the ranking of the Canucks prospect pool, was it 18th in the league? I mean, mid, mid-packed, low, you know, on the bottom half of the league.

You’re going to need guys coming and whether Hughes is here or not, you’re going to need another push for those young players. Whether that means you wait five years for them to become difference makers in the NHL, or you develop them into really good young blue chip prospects that you can trade for even more help if you do that.

I think you put yourself in a really bad spot if you mortgage the future right now. So for me, it comes back to, if you need something for next year just to convince Quinn to stay, but you also need to have a bit of a long-term view. To me overspend in free agency.”

