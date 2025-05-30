NHL Rumors: Top 20 NHL Trade Targets

Top 20 NHL Trade Targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: A look at the top 20 NHL trade targets heading into the offseason.

1. JJ Peterka – Buffalo Sabres – Pending RFA that drew interest at the trade deadline. The Sabres don’t want to trade, but a change of scenery may be needed. Offer sheet candidate.

2. Chris Kreider – New York Rangers – Has a 15-team no-trade clause.

3. Marco Rossi – Minnesota Wild – Do the Wild want to sign the pending RFA long-term?

4. Bowen Byram – Buffalo Sabres – Pending RFA was healthy this year and was able to play a full season.

5. Jonathan Marchessault – Nashville Predators – Everyone struggled in Nashville, and he may be open to a change after just one year. Three years left at $5.5 million.

6. Rasmus Andersson – Calgary Flames – A year left and decisions if he’ll re-sign. His value at the trade deadline might be higher.

7. Erik Karlsson – Pittsburgh Penguins – Two years left at a $10 million cap hit.

8. Connor Murphy – Chicago Blackhawks – A year left at $4.4 million for the steady, physical veteran defenseman.

9. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – Two years at $6.4 million. A thin UFA goalie market.

10. K’Andre Miller – New York Rangers – The Rangers don’t have a lot of cap room to work with this offseason and the pending RFA needs a raise.

11. Vladimir Tarasenko – Detroit Red Wings – A year left at $4.75 million. Only 11 goals last season and he may be okay with a change of scenery.

12. Elvis Merzlikins – Columbus Blue Jackets – Two years left at $5.4 million. Has 10-team no-trade list.

13. Lukas Reichel – Chicago Blackhawks – One year left at $1.2 million. Has speed but much to learn and his inconsistent.

14. Erik Haula – New Jersey Devils – The Devils are looking to alter their bottom-six and he could be the odd man out.

15. Morgan Rielly – Toronto Maple Leafs – Five years left at $7.5 million. Play declined this year and off the top power-play unit. Do they move him before the contract looks worse?

16. Pavel Zacha/Morgan Geekie – Boston Bruins – Zacha has two years left at $4.75 million and Geekie is a pending RFA. Both hold some trade value.

17. David Kampf – Toronto Maple Leafs – Two years left at $2.4 million. A healthy scratch during the playoffs but someone should be interested.

18. Thatcher Demko – Vancouver Canucks – Battled injuries. A year left at $5 million. Would the Philadelphia Flyers under Rick Tocchet be interested?

19. Jamie Oleksiak – Seattle Kraken – A year left, and at 32 years old, he doesn’t really fit the direction of the team. Could be a deadline deal.

20. Elias Pettersson – Vancouver Canucks – Seven years left at $11.6 million. His full no-trade clause kicks in July 1st.

