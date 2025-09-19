NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Penguins, Capitals, and Blue Jackets

Is Michael McLeod landing in Carolina?

David Pagnotta: Sources are saying that Michael McLeod is expected to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes also checked in on goaltender Carter Hart.

Chicago Blackhawks GM on Connor Bedard contract talks, and Lukas Reichel

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on contract discussions with forward Connor Bedard:

“It’s nothing, we’re actively working on right now… I have zero concern about where that’s headed. He wants to be here for a long time. We want him here for a long time. We’re going to make that happen.”

CHGO Blackhawks: Blackhawks GM Davidson said that for forward Lukas Reichel, it’s “a bit of a prove it” training camp, and adds:

“He has to find that niche in the roster…It’s not that different from any other player but he has a history here with some highs & lows, but with a new coaching staff it’s an opportunity to re-establish himself.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t approach Erik Karlsson

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson indicated that he wasn’t approached by the Penguins this offseason about waiving his no-trade clause.

“I didn’t hear much other than what I read from you guys and every other people around the league, which is typical for the offseason. … It was a very quiet and relaxing summer.”

No contract talks between the Washington Capitals and John Carlson

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson said that he didn’t have any contract extension talks with the Caps this past offseason, which is what they expected.

Capitals GM Craig Patrick said that the sides will take a wait-and-see approach for this season before the sides start talking.

Yegor Chinakhov is now open to remaining in Columbus

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov said that he is open to remaining with the Blue Jackets (Chinakhov asked for a trade early in the offseason). He had a talk with head coach Dean Evason, and they “understand each other.” He said he loves the city and the fans.

