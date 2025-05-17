NHL Rumors: If Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs Don’t Advance …

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee talking (after Game 5) about the Mitch Marner situation, how he’ll be leaving for nothing if they lose in the second round, and how he should have been traded a while ago.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bourne: “The only thing that’s changed in this conversation is, you know, if it looks like that in Game 6 and they lose, would they want him back at a number, you know, at around what he wants. I think they would have made him an offer for …”

Kypreos: “They lose. They lose. You can’t bring him back. No way. Okay, can’t bring him back. It’s over.”

McKee: “It’s over.”

Kypreos: “It’s over.”

NHL News: Mattias Ekholm, Calvin Pickard, Matthew Knies, and Jamie Benn Fined

Bourne: “You know, it strikes me as a kid who’s from here, who just had a baby. Like, he probably wants to stay near family and stuff. I can’t imagine he wouldn’t want to.”

Kypreos: “This should have been addressed a long time ago.”

Bourne: “Yeah, this is not the time for a Marner conversation, but it is relevant to Game 6.”

Kypreos: “No, it’s not a Marner conversation, but it is a, but it is a conversation that we’re going to have. And at this point, you’re right, I mean, no sense doing it now, but, but, like, this didn’t sneak up on anybody. So.”

McKee: “But it’s coming to a head.”

Kypreos: “But it’s coming to a head.”

McKee: “And that’s why it’s talked about.”

Kypreos: “But it needed to be cleaned up a long time ago. Okay. And I, if I was running the Leafs, I would never have allowed the possibility of that guy walking out the door for nothing.”

McKee: “Yeah, well, they tried, and he didn’t waive.”

Kypreos: “No, they didn’t try.”

McKee: “They didn’t try?”

Kypreos: “When I say that they didn’t try, I mean, they didn’t try to force it. They let it go. And either it’s denial or sweeping it under the rug, or having hope that it will just all work out. They’re 60 minutes away from losing, and nothing worked out other than a very talented player in his prime, who happened to be a hometown guy, is leaving, and how did you allow that to happen?”

NHL Free Agency: List of Pending Unrestricted Free Agent Forwards

McKee: “Well, I mean, yeah, I mean.”

Kypreos: “He should have been traded.”

McKee: “For sure.”

McKee: “Okay. Should have been gone long time ago. And they doubled down and they tripled down on everybody, and they’re 60 minutes away from losing that game and having it bite them in the ass.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.