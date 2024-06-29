NHL Rumors: Is Sam Reinhart a $10 Million Player?

As we inch closer to free agency on July 1, Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito has a lot of work to do on his roster. The biggest question will be when he announces the deal for star forward Sam Reinhart. Reinhart was a 57-goal scorer and became a free agent on July 1.

In the latest edition of the Talking Point, TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado answers the question: Is Sam Reinhart a $10 Million Player?

Frankie Corrado: “Yes, Sam Reinhart is a $10 million player. He’s a $10-plus-million player. And you have to start with the fact that it’s a very unique platform year for Sam Reinhart, who scored 57 goals and has 94 points. Not every year that we see someone who had that many goals go all the way down to the wire on July 1st, making their decision on an extension where he currently plays before hitting the open market.

And that leads me to believe that there’s going to be two different markets for Sam Reinhart. There’s going to be the Florida market and the rest of the NHL market. The Florida market is going to have to be lower based on their tax implications, but they have to do as far as signing other players. Plus the tax situation there and the lifestyle that comes with playing for the Florida Panthers. There’s a lot to be desired about that

As far as opening things up to the rest of the NHL, that’s where it’s going to have to be $10 plus, and you have to look at a contract comparable in William Nylander and this is a player that’s drafted the same year as Sam Reinhart. Their numbers have been comparable throughout the course of their careers. And William Nylander might be more of a dynamic player, but Sam Reinhardt’s defensive impacts this year were among the best in the NHL.

Now William Nylander signs an extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs upwards of $11 million. So right there, you would think that Sam Reinhart absolutely does have to qualify to be a $10-plus million player. There’s no doubt about that. It’s gonna be very interesting to see how things shake out for Sam Reinhart.

But if you’re another team that’s calling, you have to blow Florida’s offer out of the water because it’s going to be competitive for sure. If you want to find a way to steal Sam Reinhart away, it better be $10 plus, and maybe closer to that William Nylander or $11 plus million deal.

Now I’m not suggesting that he gets the same as William Nylander, but the open market it would lead you to believe that there has to be teams that are willing to go $10-plus million.”

The belief is there is a contract close. But others indicate that it is further away than we think. Seeing how things play out with Reinhart and the Panthers will be interesting.