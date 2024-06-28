NHL Rumors: John Marino, Nikita Zadorov, Hurricanes, Flyers, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, and Ducks

The New Jersey Devils willing to move the No. 10 pick and John Marino

Frank Seravalli: The New Jersey Devils are getting interest in their No. 10 pick. They are also actively looking to trade defenseman John Marino.

The Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams looking at Marino as a potential option if Nikita Zadorov isn’t re-signed.

Todd Cordell: “Not the least bit surprised about Marino. #NJDevils already have Hamilton/Nemec on the right side and there are rumors of serious interest in Brett Pesce as a free agent. Marino should have real trade value and could help the team plug another hole on the roster.”

Nikita Zadorov going to market

Steve Ewen: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on pending UFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov: “I can’t overpay one single player and Nikita Zadorov was extremely good for us in the playoffs and a character guy and we did our best and he decided he wanted to go somewhere else.”

The Hurricanes looking for a top 7 pick

Jacob Stoller: Have been hearing the Carolina Hurricanes are trying to get into the top 7 in the draft.

Deals is dead for the Flyers and Blue Jackets

Anthony Di Marco: Hearing that the draft pick deal (can view some details here) between the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets is all but dead.

Anthony SanFilippo: The Flyers had been trying real hard to move up to No. 4 and made a competitive offer but it’s not looking like it will happen.

The Carolina Hurricanes may have beaten them to the punch. We’ll see how things play out.

Canadiens considering many things in the first round

Darren Dreger: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes is trying to acquire another top-10 pick. He’s listening to things on either moving up or moving slightly down from the No. 5 pick.

Little interest in John Gibson

Taj: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 960, the Big Show, on Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson: “No one wants him”