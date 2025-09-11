NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel, and Rasmus Andersson

Jack Eichel knows an extension with the Vegas Golden Knights will sort itself out eventually

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel is entering the final year of his eight-year, $80 million contract. Both sides are hoping an extension can get worked out. Eichel on Wednesday.

“For me, it’s business as usual. Things like that kind of take care of themselves when you’re focused on the right things. I know that will sort itself out. Moreso, my mentality is we’re starting training camp, we’re starting the season and how do I be the best version of myself to help our team win, be a good teammate. We’ll see what happens going forward.”

The 28-year-old Eichel put up a career-high 94 points last season with 28 goals and 66 assists in 77 games.

NHL Rumors: Anders Lee, Jack Hughes, and Quinn Hughes

A long-term extension for Rasmus Andersson may not make sense. They’re not closing any doors, though

Daniel Austin of the Calgary Sun: It seems likely that pending UFA defenseman Rasmus Andersson will be trade by the trade deadline in March.

Andersson called offseason speculation that he would only sign a long-term extension with the Vegas Golden Knights as “fake information that comes out” and “it’s the furthest from the truth.”

After a tough season, where he was a -38, Andersson didn’t have much leverage and not a spot to get his best contract. He doesn’t think his situation will be a distraction this year.

“I think the distraction is from the outside and not the inside, right?” Andersson said. “I’m not the first player in history to go in with one year left and I probably won’t be the last, either. It is what it is. I’m here and ready to play and quite excited for the season.”

It doesn’t really make a lot of sense for the Calgary Flames to sign the 29-year-old to a long-term extension when they have Zayne Parekh, Hunter Brzustewicz, and Henry Mews in the pipeline, but GM Craig Conroy isn’t closing any doors.

NHL Rumors: What’s in the Future for Toronto Maple Leafs Nick Robertson?

“We’re not going to close the door on anything,” Conroy said. “We need Rasmus to come in and be the player we think he is. He looks like he’s in great shape, he’s ready to go, he’s motivated and the one thing, he wants to win.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.